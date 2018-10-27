Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to make their relationship official next year?

bollywood

Over the past few weeks, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor appears to have thrown caution to the wind

After making many joint appearances, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are set to be the guests of honour of a common bash. Friends of Malaika, we hear, will throw her a belated birthday party, which will also double up as a welcome party for Arjun, the newest addition to their gang.

Over the past few weeks, the duo appears to have thrown caution to the wind. First, Arjun visited the set of Malaika's show, India's Got Talent, where they danced together and held hands. Earlier this week, they were spotted returning from Italy after ringing in her 45th.

Not only this, a source revealed to Filmfare that: "Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year."

It seems like the couple has decided to put the rumours to rest, and take their relationship a step ahead.

