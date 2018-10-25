Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's 'secret' Italian getaway

bollywood

Malaika Arora ringed in her 45th birthday in Milan, and her secret getaway with Arjun Kapoor has left everyone talking

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor made heads turn when he was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport with Malaika Arora. She was in Italy to ring in her birthday (October 23) and he reportedly accompanied her. Check out the airport images right away:

Arjun Kapoor was all smiles when spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was seen in a blue velvet sweatshirt, paired with black pants and brown ankle length boots. Though Arjun and Malaika didn't appear holding hands at the Mumbai airport. But the duo exiting the premises together left the town talking.

Need we say more?

In fact, a leading portal shared a picture on their social media, where Malaika Arora was spotted walking hand in hand with Arjun Kapoor. Take a look!

While the entire Kapoor clan was busy with a store launch event in Delhi, Arjun Kapoor gave it a miss to celebrate his lady love's birthday in Italy.

This smoke is not without fire! On the sets of India's Got Talent, where Malaika Arora is one of the judges, Karan Johar asked the actress whether she was 'alone' on her birthday, her reply has put all the rumours at rest.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the web chat show, Feet Up With The Stars after her dance number 'Hello Hello' in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial venture, Pataakha. Whereas Arjun Kapoor is currently busy with his next film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is a romantic thriller black comedy, which is slated to hit the silver screen on March 1, 2019.

