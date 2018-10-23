Malaika Arora's gym looks are proof that age is just a number

bollywood-fashion

Malaika Arora is still defying age at 45. Her exercise regime has kept are fit and fab. Be it a basic tee or a red carpet look, this gorgeous mother of a teen boy can still slay it in any outfit! Here are some of her best gym looks

Malaika Arora

It's not just the fitness but also her fashion sense that makes Malaika Arora the stand out diva in Bollywood. Well, if you have it, why not flaunt it?! The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has defied age with her fitness regime and still commands plenty of attention for her looks. As the Bollywood diva celebrates her 45th birthday today (23 October), here's a look at some of her oh-so-hot gym looks...

All pictures: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora opted for a white top, paired with black jeggings, the actress added a hue of pink, making this one simple yet classy gym attire!

From shiny metallics to classy mesh yoga pants, Malaika Arora has everything in her wardrobe that has left us all in envy. The actress and her splash of colours are just too cool to handle. There's is no one shade she has left out to try during her working sessions.

Malaika Arora and her galaxy coloured shorts embark an interstellar journey of her fitness. Malaika Arora makes space print look so cool, that we can't get our eyes off it! The actress donning a basic sky blue tee, paired with galaxy printed shorts and white sports shoes makes this gym wear look out of this world.

And yes, these metallic pants! Aren't they super cool and sexy at the same time? Malaika Arora has managed to keep it simple by opting for a basic black top on such fancy yoga pants. The actress surely has some cool collection of shades one can look out for!

Happy birthday to the queen of fashion, and all hail to the diva! We wish you stay and slay the same way you are doing since you have entered Bollywood.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Rings In Her 45th Birthday In Milan. See Photos!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates