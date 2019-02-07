Arjun Kapoor parties with rumoured ladylove Malaika Arora's girl gang; see photos

bollywood

After partying with Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others in Bandra, the next day Arjun Kapoor again stepped out with Malaika Arora to spend quality time at Juhu's popular restaurant in Mumbai

[L] Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan. [R] Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Malaika Arora's girl gang, which includes sister Amrita Arora Ladak besides Karisma Kapoor and Gauri Khan caught up at a popular restaurant, in Bandra, Mumbai on Tuesday. Gauri Khan played host to these guests. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan's interior designer-wife Gauri took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from their outing. She shared few photos and wrote, "Organising another party at sanchos ... these blurrrrrr pics just not working [sic]."

After partying with rumoured ladylove's girl gang, Arjun Kapoor spent some quality time with Malaika Arora in Juhu's popular restaurant in Mumbai. Dressed in a white tee, denim pants and cap, Arjun nailed the casual look. On the other hand, Malaika screamed hotness in her orange pants and cropped chequered shirt, which highlighted her midriff. They walked out of the eatery all hand-in-hand, giving the shutterbugs a frame to remember.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumoured to be dating each other and are going strong with their appearances and outings. Although there hasn't been an official confirmation from the duo, the pictures and socialising with respective families and friends is proof that they are head over heels for each other.

Does this mean that Malaika's girl gang has given their stamp of approval for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship? After all, the approval of best friends matter.

Also Read: Pics: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora party at KJo's house

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates