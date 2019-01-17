Pics: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora party at KJo's house

bollywood

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor stepped out for dinner at Karan Johar's residence in Bandra, Mumbai

Amruta Arora Ladak, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora engrossed in a funny conversation. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Rumoured couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted for a dinner party at Karan Johar's Bandra residence. Kareena Kapoor's girl gang, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora carpooled to their pal Karan Johar's residence.

The filmmaker threw a dinner bash for a circle of his close friends, which included Malaika, Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. The girls were seen getting goofy and laughing their hearts out. Do we wonder what was the joke?

Designer Manish Malhotra and Niranjan Iyengar were seen arriving together, while Maheep and Seema came in together. Looks like, the celebrities are contributing towards the environment by carpooling. Nice, we say!

Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika Arora was seen making a solo entry. He too was seen sporting his moustache-look, which is for his next period film, Panipat. Varun Dhawan was also spotted with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal.

On the other hand, the young delegations of Bollywood, along with filmmaker Karan Johar paid a visit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussion revolved around the future of entertainment in tandem to the society's betterment. He later shared a magnum selfie from their meet, and shared it on his Instagram account, along with a lengthy caption describing the purpose of their meet.

Currently, Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan has been mired in controversy for his recent episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL. Rahul.

