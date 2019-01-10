Ranveer, Ranbir, Vicky, Ayushmann, Rajkummar and other youngsters meet PM

bollywood

The young delegation from the film industry, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others met the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi

Karan Johar shared this picture on his Instagram account.

On Thursday morning, the young brigade of the Hindi film industry went on to meet the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain organised a meeting of the young talent from the entertainment industry with the PM. They discussed the participation and contribution of the youth icons towards nation building. The delegation included Rohit Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ashwiny Iyer, Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.

Here are the photos of the stars at the airport on their way to meet the PM:



All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal

A courtesy meeting turned into a very uplifting dialogue. Bollywood's representatives spoke about how the industry has always played an important role in building a better nation, a better society through entertainment. The discussion also involved various issues concerning the industry. They thanked and acknowledged the Prime Minister for making changes in the GST and giving space to the industry to connect.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a photo from their meet. He captioned the photo: "Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently!"

Ekta Kapoor also thanked PM for his time.

Thanku honourable prime minister @narendramodi for an insightful meeting! A young delegation met this visionary leader to start conversations on how to merge education n entertainment ! On my acc I can say the aura n the vision have left me overwhelmed ! JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/es60ywlCqz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 10, 2019

Many other interesting ideas were discussed and the young delegation is excited to contribute more for the country.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates