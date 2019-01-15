Koffee With Karan 6: Which ex's memories would Shahid Kapoor want to delete - Kareena or Priyanka?

television

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan and made some interesting revelations

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Celebrity's Instagram account.

The recent episode of Koffee with Karan saw B-town's favourite sibling duo Shahid and Ishaan Khatter gracing the couch. Shahid, who was at his candid best, spoke about his personal life and ex-girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

In one of the segments, host Karan Johar asked Shahid, which relationship's memories would he like to delete, Priyanka or Kareena? To which, the Kaminey actor said that he was in a much longer relationship with Kareena than Priyanka. He also added that those memories, while he was in a relationship with them, has made him the person that he is today. Shahid said that he wouldn't like to delete memories from any of the two relationships.

Apart from this, the audience got to see another side of the Padmaavat actor. He is extremely protective of his younger brother Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut on the controversial show.

Host Karan Johar showed the brother duo a clip from his earlier episode with Janhvi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor, in which Arjun can be seen saying, "Ishaan keeps buzzing around Janhvi," which didn't seem to go quite well with Shahid.

Soon after watching the clip, Shahid commented, "I don't know how often Arjun is around Janhvi to know how much Ishaan is buzzing around her. I wonder. Because I mean, are they around each other a lot?"

"For him (Arjun) to have so much detail into your buzzing. Or is he assuming that? Based on the basis of how much Janhvi talks about you or that he hears about it?" he continued.

Ishaan then responded on the buzzing comment and said, "I am just generally buzzing around and some of it happens to be, sort of." However, Shahid quickly interrupted and said, "Ishaan's buzzing around most of the people. So Janhvi isn't special like that. She should know this."

"Janhvi, he buzzes around a lot of people and it started many years ago with his mother and with me and now you're one of those people he buzzes around, so he's a buzzy guy," Shahid added.

Soon after Shahid's retort, Ishaan was seen mouthing, "I am sorry" to the camera, which was probably meant for Janhvi.

Shahid also revealed on the show that he begged his mother Neelima Azim to have another child continuously for two-three years.

"I kept pestering her saying - it's not fair, I deserve a sibling. She literally had Ishaan for me," Shahid confessed.

Meanwhile, Hotstar, the online streaming partner of KWK, which had recently pulled down the episode featuring Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul owing to their controversial and 'sexist' remarks, ran Shahid and Ishaan's episode with a disclaimer saying that they "regret" hurting the sentiments of the viewers.

Also, Star World, which airs the show on television, has removed all the teasers, videos, and photos from the episode from its official social media handles.

