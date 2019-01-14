Koffee With Karan 6: Shweta Bachchan reveals who Abhishek Bachchan is more scared of - wife or mom!

television

The Bachchan siblings - Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to stir some coffee with host Karan Johar in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan - Season 6. Catch the teaser here.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan with host Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan - Season 6

Karan Johar is all set to host the Bachchan siblings - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda in the upcoming episode of his popular talk show. The promo of 'Koffee With Karan' gives a sneak peak of the amazing camaraderie that the two share. From pulling each other's legs to revealing their secrets, the teaser proves that the star kids are just like any other brother-sister duo.

In the clip, KJo asks Abhishek in the Rapid Fire round, who he fears the most - mother Jaya Bachchan or wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When the actor chooses Jaya Bachchan, his sister immediately responds that it is actually his wife who he is more scared of. "It is my Rapid Fire, be quiet!" retorted Abhishek.



Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on Koffee With Karan - Season 6

Further, when Karan asks Shweta what she tolerates about her brother, she quips, "His sense of humour!"

The official Instagram handle of Star World India shared the promo with the caption, "The Bachchan siblings bring their A-Game to the Kouch. It's #KoffeeWithBachchans this week on #KoffeeWithKaran."

The latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' saw B-Town's favourite brother duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter grace the couch. Shahid, who was at his candid best, was also extremely protective of Ishaan, who made his debut on the controversial talk show.

Meanwhile, Hotstar, the online streaming partner of KWK, which had recently pulled down the episode featuring Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul owing to their controversial and 'sexist' remarks, ran Shahid and Ishaan's episode with a disclaimer saying that they "regret" hurting the sentiments of the viewers.

Also, Star World, which airs the show on television, has removed all the teasers, videos, and photos from the episode from its official social media handles.

Also Read: Post Hardik Pandya, netizens pull up Ranveer Singh for remarks on old Koffee With Karan episode

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI