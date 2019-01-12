Post Hardik Pandya, netizens pull up Ranveer Singh for remarks on old Koffee With Karan episode

television

A shell-shocked Anushka tells him that he cannot talk to her like this. She then reaches out to hit him while KJo cannot stop laughing aloud

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

After cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's controversial comments on Karan Johar's chat show, netizens have dug up an old episode of the show, featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Ranveer describes how he was mesmerised by Kareena Kapoor Khan when she would come to a club for swimming.

"I went from child to boy", he says on seeing Kareena swim. He also tells Anushka, "You want your a** pinched? I am right here." A shell-shocked Anushka tells him that he cannot talk to her like this. She then reaches out to hit him while KJo cannot stop laughing aloud.

This is not the first time Karan Johar has laughed out loud on such misogynist remarks on his own show, Koffee With Karan.

Very shameful.

How can someone think like this. Have some shame @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh is just plain filth and has NO respect for women.@AnushkaSharma Thankyou for choosing @imVkohli over chichora ranveer singh



Feeling bad for @deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/r0nwmPJS0E — ðÂÂÂ (@iamtnvr_) January 11, 2019

Post Hardik Pandya's comment in Koffee With Karan's last episode, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) legal cell suggested that the CoA appoint an ad-hoc Ombudsman with the mandate to deal with Pandya and Rahul's issue, mid-day has learnt that the inquiry committee may consist of the CoA and the BCCI office-bearers. However, the board has promised a thorough investigation against cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for misogynist and crass comments on a TV show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates