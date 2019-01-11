No personal talk, appearance on non-cricket shows for players now?

cricket

The advisory will be well-thought out and comprehensive. Meanwhile, Hotstar has removed the much talked about Karan Johar episode

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is potentially staring at severe punishment for his insensitive comments on a TV show while his teammate KL Rahul, who also appeared with him on Karan Johar's show, may get a lesser punishment.

After the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-match suspension for the players' remarks on the Koffee with Karan show, CoA member Diana Edulji invited suggestions from the BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and the legal department before the CoA decides on the quantum of punishment.

Serious view

It is learnt that Pandya's sexist comments have attracted most of the CoA and BCCI's attention. Rai in his email to Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, said: "The apology has obviously been drafted by the agency [player management firms]. Doesn't appear sincere. Could be different for both players depending upon what they have said in the show."

Rai's advice

Meanwhile, Rai has also advised Johri to, "prepare an advisory to all BCCI contracted players and support staff." The advisory is likely to bar contracted cricketers from speaking anything personal on a public forum. It may also restrict cricketers from appearing on non-cricket shows. The advisory will be well-thought out and comprehensive. Meanwhile, Hotstar has removed the much talked about Karan Johar episode.

