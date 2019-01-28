Maliaka Arora's son Arhaan Khan takes an auto ride with friend

bollywood

Arhaan Khan with friend, Hrithik Roshan with ex-wife Sussanne Khan were spotted having a busy Sunday in Bandra, Mumbai

Arhaan Khan spotted with a female friend. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Bollywood personalities often frequent a restaurant named Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. From rumoured lovebirds, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani to Shilpa Shetty and family, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the eatery has become one of the most popular hubs for the celebrities. The latest entrant to be spotted at this restaurant was super sexy Malaika Arora's son with ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan - Arhaan Khan. The 16-year-old was seen entering the eatery with his female friend.

However, where Bollywood restricts their children from the paparazzi glare and protects them with tight security on their regular visit outside, Arhaan stepped out of his house sans bodyguards and hot wheels. The teenager took an auto ride and was seen quite comfortable. Dressed in a blue tee and royal blue cargo pant, he looked smart. The teenager is definitely taking style tips from his momma Malaika Arora.

Take a look at the picture:

Apart from them, spotted at the restaurant was Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty. The family posed for a happy portrait. Shilpa even shared a video of herself bingeing on her son's dessert on her Instagram account.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was also spotted with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They were spotted making stylish appearances for their luncheon at Hakkasan, Bandra.

Now, that was a pretty busy field day for the photographers.

Also Read: On 7 years of Agneepath, Hrithik Roshan shares his heartfelt experience

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates