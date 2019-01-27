On 7 years of Agneepath, Hrithik Roshan shares his heartfelt experience

bollywood

Superstar Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath clocked 7 years of its release on January 26, 2019, reminiscing the same, the actor took to social media to share his experience of working on the remake of the classic. Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath that hit the screens on January 26, 2012, has been one of the most loved and successful films of the actor. As the film turned a year older on Saturday, the Superstar shared his gripping journey that he took through the film.

Sharing a video of the iconic poem penned by Harivanshrai Bachchan along with stills and glimpses from the film, Hrithik Roshan shared, "Agneepath gave me the opportunity of going all guns blazing. Rarely does a script come along which warrants the actor to risk everything. Including his bones. Those are the kind of roles I look for. Otherwise I'm just the laziest guy. I was shooting for ZNMD in Spain when Karan Johar sent Karan malhotra to narrate the script inspite of me very vehemently turning down the idea of a remake of the classic. .He was right.Cause after I heard the narration, I just couldn't say no. Rest is history."

Marking the seventh anniversary of the film, fans of the Superstar went berserk on social media starting a trend on social media.

Over the years, the millennial superstar Hrithik Roshan has amassed an unfathomable fanbase across quarters with his versatile performances. One of the most handsome and sexiest actors in the world, Hrithik Roshan is not just popular for his good looks and acting but is also touted the most brilliant dancers in Bollywood.

After astonishing his fans with remarkable performances, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his next 'Super 30' which hits the screens on July 26, 2019.

