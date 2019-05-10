Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hrithik Roshan's movie release date statement

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause (sic)"

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan announced that Super 30 will no longer release on July 26, along with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya. Duggu's decision has come after Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor changed the release date of the film from June 21 to clash with Super 30.

He asserted that despite the film being ready he has to postpone it. Roshan added, "This unrelenting helplessness must end (sic)." Reacting to his decision, the fiery Ranaut said in a statement, "Why write a sob story? The call to postpone Super 30 was taken a week ago." Ouch.

The actress' fan club also shared a post talking about the movie release date, and here's what it read.

To the unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier supposed to release on June 21, 2019, was postponed to July 26, 2019 - the same date on which Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was slated to release. The makers of both films also locked horns on Twitter.

Finally, Hrithik Roshan issued a statement on May 9 announcing that he is postponing the release date of Super 30. It seems like the actor has decided to shift the release date to save himself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.

