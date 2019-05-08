Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: There will be no mud-slinging, says Ekta Kapoor

bollywood

Ekta Kapoor says people reading too much into Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, as makers confirm July release

Ekta Kapoor

Cinephiles' loyalties were divided on Monday when Ekta Kapoor announced that her production Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, would hit screens on July 26 — a date that was earmarked by Hrithik Roshan for Super 30. Though rumours were rife yesterday that Super 30 would bow out of the race, the makers quelled all doubts as they tweeted last evening asserting that there was no change in the drama's release plans.

Given the history that Roshan and Ranaut share, one might fear that the impending box-office clash may take on a personal colour. However, Kapoor reveals that the decision to postpone the thriller to July is purely driven by commerce. "Our team is collectively committed to putting the film before everything. It was a unanimous decision to move the release date. We have spoken to trade analysts and top research teams because we understand how a clash impacts a film's business. The exhibitors, distribution and research team suggested we should release it on July 26, keeping in mind the other movies [that hit screens] a week before and after. There is absolutely no personal agenda at play here."

Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya and Roshan in Super 30

The locking horns of films often results in bitter fallouts between the two parties involved. But Kapoor insists that two big-ticket projects can enjoy a smooth run without creating a bitter atmosphere. "The release date is integral for business prospects of the film. This is not anyone's decision to make, but the studio's, in consultation with everyone involved. I have personally assured the other parties that there will be no mud-slinging and both films will have a dignified release."

Point out how one movie inevitably suffers in a clash, and Kapoor argues, "Every film will find a connect with its audience, whenever it releases. In the end, the box-office hinges on content reception and audience acceptance. We have full faith in what we have created."

