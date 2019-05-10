Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor to wear these designers to the mega event

bollywood

A number of our Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be attending Cannes 2019. Here's who they will be wearing this time around

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

It's time again for the mega international event of the year, the Cannes film festival. Like every year, this year too will see a bunch of our favourite Bollywood A-listers walking the red carpet at the event. Cannes is all about making a bold style statement on the red carpet, and so far, B-town hasn't disappointed. From Deepika Padukone's fluffy fuchsia Ashi Studio couture gown at Cannes 2018 to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fiery red Ralph & Russo gown at Cannes 2017, it's always been about glamour and glitz.

This year, too, won't be any different. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone has chosen a customised outfit designed by Peter Dundas for the event. Sonam Kapoor, who attended Cannes 2018 right after her wedding to beau Anand Ahuja in May 2018, will be wearing her favourite Ralph & Russo this time too. Sonam had also opted for a Vera Wang couture gown while attending the Cannes 2018 red carpet for the Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and she looked beatific in it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to have opted for an Ashi Studio creation, and we're sure her outfit is going to be out of this world. Last year, too, Aishwarya made quite a splash on the Cannes red carpet in her butterfly-like gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco.

With her lips accentuated by a scarlet shade, and eyes done up in a smoky effect, Aishwarya kept her hair straight and simple with a neat middle parting. She kept her accessories minimalistic with just danglers and a couple of rings.

Kangana Ranaut, too, will walk the red carpet of the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival as part of a brand association. This will be her second time at the popular film fest.

Kangana said in a statement, "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments."

Kangana raised eyebrows in her first Cannes appearance last year with her vintage look in a black sari, and then with the backless gown she donned, to the embellished catsuit she wore.

Looks like Cannes 2019, too, is going to be a festival to watch out for, for it's spectacular fashion, mesmerising beauty, and brilliant films.

