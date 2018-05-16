Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor shines in nude gown at Solo: A Star Wars Story screening

Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story at 71st Cannes Film Festival



Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Solo: A Star Wars Story at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Pic/AFP

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who recently married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, surprised everyone with her beige gown for her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam opted for a Vera Wang couture gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.



Sonam Kapoor all smiles as she poses at Solo: A Star Wars Story screening

As Sonam walked along, the long train of her dress - hued in beige and yellow - followed around gracefully. This was Sonam's second red carpet appearance at Cannes this year. On Monday, Sonam looked radiant and resplendent in a dreamy and delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, with her hair loosely tied in a braid and accessorised with a detailed 'parandi'. She wore simple earrings by Chopard, and the intricate henna design still adorned the hands of the actress.

This is Sonam Kapoor's first international visit after she married Anand Ahuja on May 8. Her wedding was followed by a big fat reception, which was attended by most of the Bollywood celebrities.

