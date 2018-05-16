Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Brooch hurt religious sentiments?

A week after their wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja find themselves mired in controversy



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony. A week after the wedding, the couple find themselves mired in controversy for hurting religious sentiments. Reportedly, some former office-bearers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have accused SGPC staffers of not removing Anand's kalgi (brooch) from his turban during the ceremony in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, which is a violation of Sikh tenets. They have brought it to the notice of the Akal Takht and are demanding action against the SGPC members who officiated during the Anand Karaj ceremony.

While Sonam Kapoor is already back to work, the actress is at Cannes with husband Anand Ahuja, ready to unleash her fashion game at the style mecca. Sonam Kapoor and husband were spotted at the airport en route to Cannes. Sonam walked the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Monday and Tuesday to fulfil her commitment as a L'oreal Paris brand ambassador. Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

