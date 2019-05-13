Kareena Kapoor on working with Irrfan Khan: Did not want to miss the opportunity

bollywood

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 superhit comedy drama "Hindi Medium"

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to share screen space with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, and she says she decided to accept the project so she could get to work with the critically-acclaimed actor. It may be a small part, but Kareena believes it will be great learning experience.

"It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film," the 38-year-old actor told PTI.

"I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do the same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me to do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan," she added. Irrfan Khan, 52, is back to work after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. He had revealed his diagnosis last year in March and was away from films since then.

Kareena will be essaying the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. The actress said, "It is a cop role and I am excited about it. I can't talk any further about the role," she added. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 superhit comedy-drama Hindi Medium.

Radhika is all set to play Irrfan's daughter in the film who wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner. Irrfan Khan wrote, "GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium"

The director of the film recently shared a picture of himself with Irrfan Khan from the sets. He captioned the picture as, "Life is better when you're laughing ... Okay .. Actually I'm just cracking a really f@#k all joke and @irrfan is a really fab actor. #laughingtillyourbellyhurtseveryday #shootlife. [sic]"

Angrezi Medium is slated to be released on April 25, 2020.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI