Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares hilarious picture with Homi Adjania

Irrfan Khan has been keeping fans up-to-date by sharing his thoughts and pictures from the set of the drama

Irrfan Khan was in a mood for some fun on the set of Angrezi Medium at the expense of director Homi Adajania. The unit is currently shooting in Rajasthan. The actor posted pictures on social media in which he is seen relishing sugarcane and asking Adajania to spell out details about his role.

The director can be seen telling him to continue with what he is doing and let him do what he knows best — direct the film. Irrfan shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and mocked Adajania. Netizens had a field day giving their witty and sarcastic comments about the director's job.

Homi Adjania also shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote; "Life is better when you’re laughing ... Okay ... Actually I'm just cracking a really f@#k all joke and @irrfan is a really fab actor. #laughingtillyourbellyhurts everyday #shootlife #angrezimedium #champakmithaiwala @maddockfilms [sic]

They also felt Irrfan, who battled cancer, is back in his element. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the actor's 2017 sleeper hit, Hindi Medium. Irrfan has been keeping fans up-to-date by sharing his thoughts and pictures from the set of the drama.

