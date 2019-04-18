Security beefed up on the sets of Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium; Here's why

bollywood

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium team beefs up security as eager fans make constant rounds of set

Irrfan Khan on the set of Angrezi Medium with director Homi Adajania

It has been over a week since Irrfan Khan started shooting for Angrezi Medium in Udaipur. Considering the actor is facing the camera after a year, it is only understandable that fans have been turning up in hordes to see him in action. The makers, we hear, have beefed up security to pre-empt any untoward incident on set.

A source from the production unit tells mid-day, "Ever since word spread that Irrfan has been shooting in Brahmapuri, fans have been turning up to catch a glimpse of him. Since it is one of the busiest localities, it is not possible for the team to cordon the area. While Irrfan's 18-member security detail is constantly by his side, the makers too have strengthened security. However, to be fair to the fans, they have not caused any trouble."



The actor enacting a scene

The ongoing schedule is expected to last for a month, following which the unit will head to London. While Radhika Madan - who plays his on-screen daughter in the Homi Adajania-directed comedy - is accompanying him in the current schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to join them in the UK leg.

The sequel to Hindi Medium (2017) marks Khan's return to the movies after he took a year-long break to seek treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. Producer Dinesh Vijan, in an earlier interview, had told mid-day that the first day of shoot was an emotional affair. "When he gave his first shot, everyone around got emotional."

