Pankaj Tripathi on signing Angrezi Medium: Said yes out of my love for Irrfan

Pankaj Tripathi to make cameo appearance in Irrfan Khan's comeback film Angrezi Medium

Continuing with his eclectic choice of films, Pankaj Tripathi will now be seen in a cameo in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium. The comedy marks Khan's return to Bollywood after he took a year-long break to seek treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.



Tripathi says the decision to be part of the Radhika Madan-starrer stems from an emotional place. "It is my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinoo [Dinesh Vijan] that made me say yes," says Tripathi. He apparently essays the role of Tony, a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency and helps Khan's character and his on-screen daughter to reach the UK.



It won't be wrong to say that the National Award-winning actor has become a permanent fixture in Vijan's productions. Having collaborated with him in Stree (2018) and the recent Luka Chuppi, the producer admits it's impossible to conceptualise a film without Tripathi. "He is my lucky mascot; I find a way to include him in my films. He's a huge admirer of Irrfan and was more than happy to lend himself in a small way."

Having kicked off filming in Udaipur last week, Vijan adds that the first day of shoot with Khan was "emotional".

