Irrfan Khan has a fun time with his fans in Udaipur; watch video

Irrfan Khan is currently in Udaipur shooting for his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium with Dinesh Vijan

Irrfan Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/irrfan.

A video of Irrfan Khan from the sets of Angrezi Medium shows him posing with a mob of local fans in Udaipur. In the video, Irrfan is seen smiling, posing and indulging in a fun activity with his fans. The crowd had gathered to see him post pack up of a shooting day.

The smiles of fans are exactly the emotion on everyone's mind post the news of him coming back to work after his battle with the deadly disease. Irrfan, who had taken a break after his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis and treatment, started working on Angrezi Medium, which went on floors on Thursday, April 5. The film is being shot in Udaipur and is being directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Social media was abuzz just earlier this week when first pictures of him from the sets and his look from the film was released. The film is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit, Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium will show Irrfan's daughter, who travels to London for higher studies.

Pataakha actress Radhika Madan has been confirmed to play Irrfan's daughter. The film will be shot in India and London. Although there isn't any official confirmation from the makers about the actress playing Irrfan's wife's character, rumours are rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached.

In March 2018, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.

