Irrfan Khan starts shooting for Angrezi Medium, see photos from the film's set

After the success of Hindi Medium (2017), Irrfan Khan has started shooting for its sequel, Angrezi Medium in Udaipur. Here are some pictures from the film's set

Irrfan Khan shoots for Angrezi Medium in Udaipur. All Photos: Pallav Paliwal

Irrfan Khan has resumed work. The actor, who had taken a break after his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis, has started working on his next film - Angrezi Medium. The film has gone on floors on Thursday, April 5, which is a sequel to 2017's Hindi Medium.

Angrezi Medium's production house, Maddock Films took to their Instagram account to share photos of the team all set to take over Udaipur. In the pictures, producer Dinesh Vijan, director Homi Adjania, Director of Photography, Anil Mehta, actor Deepak Dobriyal are seen posing with Irrfan Khan, who looks all fit.

Here are some more pictures of Irrfan Khan from the film's set.

Hindi Medium, one of the top grossers of 2017, revolved around a well-off Chandni Chowk couple in Delhi (played by Irrfan and actress Saba Qamar) who aspired to break into the elite society and give their daughter the best education possible. Angrezi Medium is its continuation.

Angrezi Medium will show Irrfan's daughter, who travels to London for higher studies. Pataakha actress Radhika Madan has been confirmed to play Irrfan's daughter. The film will be shot in India and London. Although there isn't any official confirmation from the makers about the actress playing Irrfan's wife's character, rumours are rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached.

In March 2018, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.

