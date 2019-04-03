Irrfan Khan pens emotional note for well-wishers, thanks them for their love and support

bollywood

Irrfan Khan has returned to Mumbai and has penned a heartfelt note for his well-wishers who constantly supported him with love, which he said helped him heal

Irrfan Khan at the airport. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Irrfan Khan has returned to India after a year-long treatment in London. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on April 2, where he had covered his face. Later, he removed the mask from his face and posed for the shutterbugs waiting at the airport to take his pictures.

Post his return, Irrfan Khan took to social media to show gratitude and love for his well-wishers for constantly showering love upon him. He says that it was their love and support that helped him have a smooth recovery.

This is what he wrote: "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart."

Irrfan has been making rare appearances at the airport, which indicate that the actor is now getting better by the day. A few days ago, he was also spotted outside a producer's office in Khar. There are also rumours that he will soon resume the shooting of his super-hit film, Hindi Medium's sequel, Hindi Medium 2 with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan earlier said while sharing the news of his illness.

Irrfan had been undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour in London since March 2018.

