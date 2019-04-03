See photos: Irrfan Khan uncovers face, looks in pink of health

bollywood

Irrfan Khan returned to India earlier this year after getting treated for neuroendocrine tumour at London. Irrfan was leaving for Rajasthan for personal work, according to a source

Irrfan Khan

It has been a while since Irrfan Khan has been keeping a low profile and maintaining a distance from the media by hiding his face behind a mask. However, he finally faced the shutterbugs on Tuesday as he was spotted outside Mumbai airport.

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday. Though initially, Irrfan covered the lower half of his face with a black mask, he later removed it for the paparazzi. He looked in the pink of health in a pink t-shirt which he teamed up with a floral print shirt and denim jeans.

Khan returned to India earlier this year after getting treated for neuroendocrine tumour at London. "Irrfan was leaving for Rajasthan for personal work," a source in the know told IANS.



Irrfan Khan at Mumbai Airport

There has been a buzz that Irrfan will soon start shooting for the sequel to his 2017 film "Hindi Medium", opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in London.

Ever since he returned to Mumbai in February, there has been speculation about when will he face the camera again.

Last year, while sharing the news of his tumour, Irrfan had said in a statement, "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope."

Also Read: Irrfan Khan back into work mode; spotted at a producer's office in Khar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from agencies