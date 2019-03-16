Irrfan Khan back into work mode; spotted at a producer's office in Khar

bollywood

Ever since he returned to Mumbai last month, there has been speculation about when he will face the camera again. Irrfan had been undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London since March 2018

Irrfan Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Irrfan Khan is up and about. Yesterday, he visited producer Dinesh Vijan's office at Santa Cruz. There has been a talk that he will kickstart the shooting for the sequel of Hindi Medium (2017), which is said to be titled English Medium. Looks like the prep has started.

Irrfan Khan

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan earlier said while sharing the news of his tumour.

It is also reported that the 52-year-old actor will soon start shooting the sequel of his 2017 film "Hindi Medium."

