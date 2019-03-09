Irrfan Khan makes rare appearance amidst tumour treatment at Mumbai airport

bollywood

Actor Irrfan Khan, who returned to India last month after receiving neuroendocrine tumour treatment in London, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday. According to the photographs that surfaced online, Irrfan can be seen avoiding paparazzi at the airport as he chose to hide his face with a muffler. He was spotted wearing a pink jacket and camouflage pants.

Irrfan Khan/All pictures: Yogen Shah

However, it was not clear where the "Piku" actor was heading to. Back in March last year, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare tumour. Soon after, he went to London for treatment.

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan earlier said while sharing the news of his tumour.

It is also reported that the 52-year-old actor will soon start shooting the sequel of his 2017 film "Hindi Medium".

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS