Irrfan Khan to shoot for Hindi Medium 2 in Rajasthan with this actress!

bollywood

Irrfan Khan is back all hale and hearty and has resumed work. The actor is currently in Rajasthan and will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, next week, which is a sequel to Hindi Medium (2017)

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who was spotted at the airport a few days ago, is back to stay and entertain his audience with his infectious energy, smile and acting prowess. The actor, who battled neuroendocrine tumour in London for almost a year, has resumed work. According to Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan Khan is in Rajasthan to start shooting for his upcoming film, Hindi Medium 2, which was stalled due to his illness. The shoot will begin next week while he is currently in the state for personal commitments.

Hindi Medium 2 is a sequel to his superhit film, Hindi Medium (2017). The actor is shooting with Radhika Madan in Rajasthan. After working with Vishal Bhardwaj in Pataakha and Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, the actress graduated to doing a film with Irrfan Khan film.

Talking about Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium 2, a source informed the tabloid saying, "Irrfan and Radhika started prep a while ago and are looking forward to kicking off the first schedule in Rajasthan. It's an important portion after which they will take off for the international schedule. It was initially planned to be set in the US but will now take place in London for which the team recently conducted a recce."

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the leading lady in this film. The publication also reported that Homi Adjania will be taking over the direction of this film from Saket Chaudhary. Adjania told Mirror that he had practically gate-crashed the narration of this film and never found a script so "amusing" yet "emotional."

On Wednesday, when Irrfan was spotted at the airport, he looked in the pink of his health and uncovered his face for the shutterbugs to capture him at the airport.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan pens emotional note for well-wishers, thanks them for their love and support

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only