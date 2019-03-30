Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a cop in Hindi Medium 2?
While Kareena Kapoor loved the script, Kareena was just as excited to play a police officer for the first time in her 19-year-long career
Rumours have been rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan will join Irrfan Khan in the sequel to Hindi Medium (2017). In the latest development, mid-day has learnt that Kapoor will be seen as a cop in the Homi Adajania-directed venture.
A source close to the actor reveals, "While the film kicks off in April, Kareena will join the unit only by May-end during the London schedule. She will be seen as a cop in the satire.
While she loved the script, Kareena was just as excited to play a police officer for the first time in her 19-year-long career. She intends to wrap up the sequel by November, in time to begin shooting for Karan Johar's period drama Takht." We sent a text to Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan, who hadn't responded till the time of going to press.
Also Read: Irrfan Khan makes rare appearance amidst tumour treatment at Mumbai airport
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Kareena Kapoor Khan accompanies son Taimur as he learns badminton