Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a cop in Hindi Medium 2?

bollywood

While Kareena Kapoor loved the script, Kareena was just as excited to play a police officer for the first time in her 19-year-long career

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan

Rumours have been rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan will join Irrfan Khan in the sequel to Hindi Medium (2017). In the latest development, mid-day has learnt that Kapoor will be seen as a cop in the Homi Adajania-directed venture.

A source close to the actor reveals, "While the film kicks off in April, Kareena will join the unit only by May-end during the London schedule. She will be seen as a cop in the satire.

While she loved the script, Kareena was just as excited to play a police officer for the first time in her 19-year-long career. She intends to wrap up the sequel by November, in time to begin shooting for Karan Johar's period drama Takht." We sent a text to Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan, who hadn't responded till the time of going to press.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan makes rare appearance amidst tumour treatment at Mumbai airport

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates