Has Kareena Kapoor been approached for Hindi Medium 2 with Irrfan Khan?

bollywood

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan might collaborate with Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to do a film with Irrfan Khan, reports Pinkvilla. Apparently, Kareena has been approached for the sequel of Irrfan's superhit film, Hindi Medium. However, the actor is yet to give her nod to the makers. Hindi Medium 2 will be helmed by Homi Adjania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

A few odd months ago, there were reports that the actor will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, and the project was slated to go on floors in the first week of December 2018. The buzz started doing rounds ever since the makers of the film flew down to London to meet Irrfan and a narration of the script was held to the actor.

Earlier in March 2018, the Life of Pi actor had announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. Irrfan was last seen in the recently released Bollywood film, Karwaan.

Hindi Medium was a sleeper hit that released in 2017. Irrfan Khan's superlative comedy act of a father of a child torn in the pursuit to give her the best education and thus showing a pivotal message of the Hindi-English language war in India was tremendously loved by audiences in 2017. The film garnered over 100 crores at the box office in India. Irrfan also received two Best Actor nods at the awards season this year. The film also starred Sabah Qamar in a pivotal role.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is currently shooting for Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, she will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial project, Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kareena was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's film, Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to do an item number in Dabangg 3, confirms Arbaaz Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates