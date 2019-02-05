Kareena Kapoor to do an item number in Dabangg 3, confirms Arbaaz Khan

bollywood

After the Fevicol Se song from Dabangg 2, Kareena Kapoor is all set to woo the audience with another item song in the Salman Khan-starrer

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkareenakapoor

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with Salman Khan. The actor, who wowed everyone with her sizzling moves in the infamous song, Fevicol Se, is all set to recreate the charm. Kareena will be doing a special dance number in Salman Khan's franchise Dabangg's third instalment titled, Dabangg 3.

Confirming the reports at a media event, producer-director Arbaaz Khan said that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be doing a special dance number in Dabangg 3. Reportedly, Kareena has given a nod for the same.

The previous two instalments of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer - Dabangg had special dance numbers - Munni Badnaam Hui and Fevicol respectively. Therefore the makers thought to keep the trend alive, incorporating a dance number in Dabangg 3 became essential.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, other than Fevicol Se, she has done dance songs like Mera Naam Mary Hai in Brothers, Marjaani from Billu with Shah Rukh Khan and It's Rocking from Tusshar Kapoor's Kya Love Story Hai.

Also giving some more details about Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan earlier told IANS, "A lot of work on Dabangg 3 has been done. We have almost locked script of the film. We have almost locked cast and technicians for the film. Now we are doing pre-production of the film where we will finalise shortlisted songs, we will start production designing of the film and after that, we will do recce of locations."

"We will start shooting the film by the end of February or in the beginning of March next year. We are aiming and hoping that we will be able to release the film by end of next year," added Arbaaz Khan. Apart from this film, Salman Khan is currently working for his home production film, Bharat with Katrina Kaif, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

With inputs from IANS