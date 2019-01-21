Sonakshi Sinha: Shooting for Dabangg 3 is like homecoming for me

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha who will soon start working on Dabangg 3, said that shooting for the action-drama film is like homecoming for her as she ventured into Bollywood with the franchise

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will soon start working on Dabangg 3, said that shooting for the action-drama film is like homecoming for her as she ventured into Bollywood with the franchise. Sonakshi, who was interacting with the media at Chrome Pictures 15th anniversary celebration and success party of Badhaai Ho on Saturday, made her acting debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010.

Talking about shooting for the film, Sonakshi said: "I am very excited to begin shoot of Dabangg 3. After release of Dabangg and Dabangg 2, we took a long break. Now we will begin shooting of Dabangg 3. I have started my film journey with "Dabangg' so it's like homecoming for me so, I am very excited."

Sonakshi collaborated with the director of Badhaai Ho Amit Sharma in Tevara, which was his first film as a director. Praising him, Sonakshi said: "I am so proud of Amit Sharma. I am the heroine of his first film so I am so happy for him and so proud of him and the work that he has done is tremendous."

She added that Sharma is one of her "favourite directors". Asked is she feels that now small budget films are getting more acceptance from the audience, Sonakshi replied: "I feel it doesn't matter whether your film is a big budget film or a small budget film. If your film's script is good and if it is content driven, then it definitely works at the box office."

Dabangg 3 is being produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhudheva.

