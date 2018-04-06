Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium rakes in Rs 24.31 crore on Day 1 in China

Hindi Medium recorded the first-day collection of Rs 24.31 crore, surpassing the opening day collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal

Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium (2017) starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar released in China on April 4. It recorded a first-day collection of Rs 24.31 crore, surpassing the opening day collection of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 14.61 crore) and Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 12.99 crore).

The film, which takes on the education system, opened across 18,000 screens. Bajrangi Bhaijaan had released in a mere 9,000 screens. Dubbed Chinese versions of B-Town flicks are a big draw. Producers are keen to release their films in the neighbouring country.

Hindi Medium which was one of the most successful films of last year is still continuing to make a splash of news world over. Irrfan Khan's superlative comedy act of a father of a child torn in the pursuit to give her the best education and thus showing a pivotal message of the Hindi-English language war in India, was tremendously loved by audiences in 2017. The film garnered over 100 crores at the box office in India. Irrfan to received two Best Actor nods at the awards season this year.

