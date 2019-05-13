See photo: Daniel Weber wishes Sunny Leone on her birthday in the sweetest way

bollywood

Daniel Weber took to Instagram to share a heart-warming post about wife Sunny Leone, who celebrates her 38th birthday today, May 13. And since it was Mother's Day yesterday, he also took the opportunity to appreciate Sunny who is mum to three kids

Daniel Weber and Sunny Leone. Pic/instagram.com/dirrty99

A husband who starts his appreciation post for his wife with the words, "So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it's impossible to express in a post" is definitely a keeper! Daniel Weber started his Instagram post like this for wifey Sunny Leone who celebrates her 38th birthday today, May 13. And since it was Mother's Day on May 12, Weber also took the opportunity to celebrate the amazing mum that Sunny is.

Daniel Weber shared three pictures on Instagram that show Sunny as the world perceives her, as he sees her, and what she truly is for her family. His caption for the post will bring a smile to your face for sure! He wrote, "@sunnyleone - So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it's impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others than yourself over and over in life !!! I have been by your side through every crazy journey and road we choose to travel on !!! Happy Birthday and Happy Mother's Day to the greatest women on earth !!! I love you forever !!! You are still the sexiest women EVER !!! Xoxo"

Adorable, isn't it? Daniel's post goes on to show how much he loves and appreciates his wife actress Sunny Leone. The couple, who adopted their daughter, Nisha, from a village in Maharashtra and who then became parents to twin sons, Noah and Asher, through surrogacy, have stuck by each other through thick and thin.

If you swipe through the images, the first image shows Daniel and Sunny gazing into each other's eyes with Sunny looking drop-dead gorgeous like always. The second image shows Sunny fixing Daniel's shirt, while the third image shows Sunny hanging out with her family on Holi. This is the image that Daniel thinks shows truly how Sunny is.

On the work front, mid-day has learnt that Sunny Leone is ready to try her hand at the horror genre with her next, Coca Cola. After a string of special appearances and dance numbers, this will mark Leone's first feature film in Bollywood since Tera Intezar (2017).

Confirming the news, producer Mahindra Dhariwal says, "We have signed Sunny Leone for the horror comedy. I thought this is the right time to explore the genre since the audience has taken a shine to it. We have already registered the title so that there is no copyright issue in the future."

