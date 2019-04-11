Nisha Kaur Weber prepares cake for Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber on their anniversary; see pics

bollywood

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate their wedding anniversary on April 11, and the duo celebrated their special day with kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber/picture courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram account

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 11, and the duo shared some pretty pictures from the special night. Sunny and Daniel, who met each other while working, are proud parents of three - Nisha Kaur Weber, whom they adopted from a village Latur, in Maharashtra, and two surrogate twins - Asher and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny keeps on sharing a lot of awe-worthy pictures with her little trio. As Sunny-Daniel celebrated their anniversary in the midnight, we could see Sunny and Daniel all-in-love, and little Nisha helping them out with the cake she prepared by herself.

Sunny Leone captioned: "Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake."

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently preparing for her Tamil debut Veeramadevi, a period drama, which is slated to release later this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates