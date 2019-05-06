See photo: Sunny Leone sets the temperature soaring in a floral bikini

bollywood

Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself in a floral bikini and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in it. Check it out!

Sunny Leone. Pic/instagram.com/sunnyleone

Sunny Leone looks stunning in everything she wears and she knows just how to work her outfits. Be it a figure-hugging dress or regular gym shorts, Sunny carries herself with utter grace and confidence. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a floral bikini, and we can't take out eyes off her.

Sunny captioned the picture, "Pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in my private villa pool here in Jaipur! Gorgeous resort!"

Stunning, isn't she? The 37-year-old actress has kept herself in perfect shape and if you see her Instagram feed, it's filled with workout pictures and videos that will motivate you to hit the gym yourself. Check out a couple of her workout posts:

On the work front, mid-day has learnt that Sunny Leone is ready to try her hand at the horror genre with her next, Coca Cola. After a string of special appearances and dance numbers, this will mark Leone's first feature film in Bollywood since Tera Intezar (2017).

Confirming the news, producer Mahindra Dhariwal says, "We have signed Sunny Leone for the horror comedy. I thought this is the right time to explore the genre since the audience has taken a shine to it. We have already registered the title so that there is no copyright issue in the future."

