Sunny Leone explores horror-comedy with next Coca Cola

bollywood

Coca Cola is likely to go on floors by June. Most portions will be shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Haridwar in a start-to-finish schedule.

Sunny Leone

The success of Golmaal Again (2017) and Stree (2018) has made Bollywood wake up to the genre of horror comedy. mid-day has now learnt that Sunny Leone is ready to try her hand at the genre with her next, Coca Cola. After a string of special appearances and dance numbers, this will mark Leone's first feature film in Bollywood since Tera Intezar (2017).

Confirming the news, producer Mahindra Dhariwal says, "We have signed Sunny Leone for the horror comedy. I thought this is the right time to explore the genre since the audience has taken a shine to it. We have already registered the title so that there is no copyright issue in the future."

Refusing to divulge details about the film's premise, the producer — who has previously backed Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) and Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002) — intends to take the project on floors by June. "Most portions will be shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Haridwar in a start-to-finish schedule. We are in the process of finalising rest of the cast."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates