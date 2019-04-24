On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Sunny Leone gets candid about her past

Updated: Apr 24, 2019, 09:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Instead of feeling hurt, Sunny Leone has now come up with a unique way to silence her detractors - by humouring them

Sunny Leone has to often contend with a fair share of trolls who make disparaging remarks about her adult actor days. Instead of feeling hurt, she has now come up with a unique way to silence her detractors - by humouring them.

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, Sunny got candid about her past. "I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time," she said. While reading a troll's comment about what made her switch her career from being an adult actor to a Bollywood star, Sunny silenced the detractor by calling herself a visionary as she had planned her future well. She added, "Have I evolved? Absolutely.

Have I moved on? Absolutely." She also told the troll, "It feels amazing because I know how long you are spending on my social media page." She certainly left host Arbaaz impressed by her bring-it-on stance.

