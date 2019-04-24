On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Sunny Leone gets candid about her past

television

Instead of feeling hurt, Sunny Leone has now come up with a unique way to silence her detractors - by humouring them

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has to often contend with a fair share of trolls who make disparaging remarks about her adult actor days. Instead of feeling hurt, she has now come up with a unique way to silence her detractors - by humouring them.

Sunny Leone also shared it on social media and wrote: So happy I got to be a part of my friend @arbaazkhanofficial 's new show #PinchByArbaazKhan ! Check it out on @quplaytv YouTube channel now!! #SunnyLeone [sic]"

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch, Sunny got candid about her past. "I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time," she said. While reading a troll's comment about what made her switch her career from being an adult actor to a Bollywood star, Sunny silenced the detractor by calling herself a visionary as she had planned her future well. She added, "Have I evolved? Absolutely.

Have I moved on? Absolutely." She also told the troll, "It feels amazing because I know how long you are spending on my social media page." She certainly left host Arbaaz impressed by her bring-it-on stance.

