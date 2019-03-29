Sunny Leone: Looked at past incidents in a new light

television

Sunny Leone on the final season of her biographical series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone

Staying true to her word, Sunny Leone has shared her journey with the audience through the web series, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. Even as the show reaches its last leg, the actor says shooting for the final season of the Aditya Datt-directed venture has been harder than she imagined.

"It is natural for our mind to get over trauma, but I relived the experience all over again after so many years. It took me a long time to recover after we shot for it. I literally broke down [after shooting the series]. But I am happy that it gave me the chance to look at incidents in a new light," she says.



A still from Karenjit Kaur

With the second instalment having concluded with Leone arriving in India, the season finale will showcase her journey from a contestant on Bigg Boss 5 to finding a footing in Bollywood. While the past two editions of the Zee5 show were well-received, naysayers were quick to point out that it was an exercise to change her bold image. "It's hard to change people's perception. My objective to come to India and work was totally different from what people think."

The actor says that since the inception, producer Shareen Mantri and director Datt were certain they wanted to showcase her journey through an objective lens. "Were my choices right? Maybe not, but in that moment, I believed they were right. I don't see myself as a victim, and if you watch the show, you'll realise I haven't been depicted as one either."

