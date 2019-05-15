Kangana Ranaut's incredible transformation from Kabaddi to Cannes

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is pairing up with Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance with a saree. The actor, who is representing a vodka brand at the event, reveals that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside her pilates class, which she has been attending to gain weight for her role in Ashwini Iyer's Panga. While the increase in weight was exactly what Ashwini wanted, it was a nightmare for her stylist and designers working on her Cannes red carpet dress for months.

Kangana is pairing up with Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance with a saree. The actor, who is representing vodka brand Grey Goose at the event, reveals that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'.

This morning, Kangana Ranaut was clicked at Yogesh Bhateja's studio, working out for her Cannes look. According to Yogesh, Kangana has lost about 5 kgs in just 10 days. Here's what he said, "Kangana was supposed to gain weight for Panga so the calorie structure we followed was higher. So, all of a sudden it is not easy for any person to switch from a high-calorie diet to a calorie-deficit diet. Kangana worked out twice a day after an intense shoot for Panga for 10-11 hours every day."

About pairing up with Falguni & Shane, Kangana said, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

One of the most fashionable actors in the business, Ranaut says she isn't one to worry much about a red carpet appearance for months. "I can only give one week," she laughs, "I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos; Ashwini (Panga's director) wanted me to have thunder thighs. During trials, I realised I have to lose some weight."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Kangana will also be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor Jayalalitha in her biopic.

