Bala co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana trust each other as actors

Reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana for Bala, Bhumi Pednekar decodes what makes their on-screen jodi tick

Bhumi Pednekar with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

After playing a 60-something sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar has seamlessly moved to the universe of Bala. Through Pednekar's character of a dark-complexioned woman grappling with her insecurities and Ayushmann Khurrana's part of a prematurely balding man, the Amar Kaushik-directed satire shows society's obsession with superficial beauty. Currently shooting for the film in Mumbai, the actor says Bala is another attempt to portray relatable characters.

"I am drawn to characters that I can connect to, because they are layered and have a strong sense of being. Bala is a story where you feel like you know these people. That's what makes it such a strong script." As she reunites with her favourite co-star after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), it is interesting to note how Khurrana and she have cracked a winning formula with slice-of-life stories that offer social commentary. "Ayushmann and I trust each other as actors. He has been a special person in my life since I debuted opposite him, and since then, luck, thankfully, has been on our side. I'm glad that not only have our films done well, but our on-screen jodi has also been loved by audiences."

Besides Bala, the actor is sitting pretty with a line-up of projects that includes Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Karan Johar's Takht. Quiz her on her knack for choosing unconventional parts, and she says, "I go with my gut. My roles need to resonate with me as as well as the audience. The parts I have taken on so far have been integral to the story. I need to be convinced about what I bring to the table."

