Revealed! How pilate trainer Namrata Purohit trained Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut

Discussing clients Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut, pilates trainer Namrata Purohit on achieving big results by targeting smaller muscles across different body types

Purohit with Ranaut

Considering the array of celebrity trainers that comprise the Indian fitness market, the number of A-league actors that pilates trainer Namrata Purohit has whipped into shape, is noteworthy. Inarguably, a case study that could win her accolades is Sonakshi Sinha, who, since her entry into Bollywood, has been at odds with the weighing scale. Sinha, with her washboard abs, currently looks fitter than ever, and Purohit attributes it to their understanding of learning to deal with "her body type".

"Initially, she would train the bigger muscles of her body, which, given her body type, made her look bulky. When we started doing pilates, we addressed the deeper and smaller muscles, which helped her achieve a slimmer, toned and leaner look," says Purohit as she connects with mid-day as part of her association with AXN's upcoming show.



Sinha. Pics/Instagram

Individuals like Sinha, who are not blessed with the best metabolic rate, benefit from an added cardiovascular component. "When catering to them in a pilates class, we also up the intensity to achieve a higher heart-rate so that there can be fat burning. In Sonakshi's case, she includes a cardio component, using the treadmill or stepper, thrice a week."

Broach the topic of dealing with individuals who must strive to look fuller than they are genetically predisposed to, and Purohit instantly highlights the importance of a healthy diet. "The focus in their case is to eat good fats, instead of saturated fats. The latter can harm the hair and skin." Pointing out to clients like Janhvi Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, she says such individuals must also up the amount of carbohydrates they consume.

"With Kangana, it's not just about the food, but also the amount of strength training she must practice to up her muscle mass. She may be skinny, but needs to tone her body. Janhvi is skinny. She started training with me in December. She had to first gain a lot of weight for an upcoming film, and then lose it. In such cases, when we had a time-line [to achieve the transformation], we had to ensure she gained weight in a manner that could facilitate a seamless weight loss later. Also, she needed to look healthy, not fat."

The cardiovascular component is limited when catering to those with a high metabolic rate.

