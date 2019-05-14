Revealed! Sonam Kapoor's special workout and diet plan for Cannes red carpet outing

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's trainer charts her workout regimen, diet designed specially for her Cannes outing

Sonam Kapoor

Barely a week away from her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood's resident fashionista and red carpet regular Sonam K Ahuja is hard at work to attain that perfect look. Nutritionist and pilates trainer Radhika Karle, who has been working with her for the past eight years, reveals that the actor alters her workout regimen and diet a month before the gala.

"Red carpet outings involve high slit gowns and backless outfits, so we keep the leg work tough. There is as much emphasis on upper body workout because one needs to have a toned back to flaunt those dresses," reasons Karle, who has devised a mix of pilates and cardio for Kapoor. "We do combo trainer and some traditional mat pilates routines in the mornings. Her evenings are dedicated to weight training and cardio. She picked up spinning when she was in Los Angeles recently, and continues to do that as well."



Radhika Karle

With her first wedding anniversary being marked by a long holiday in London, it's only natural that the actor is battling vacation weight. Kapoor, who knows the importance of being beautiful inside out, is keeping a check on what she eats. "Her fluid intake has been multiplied with lots of juices and protein drinks featuring in her diet. These are necessary to keep her skin looking supple. Besides that, we have put her on a light vegetarian plan of three meals — breakfast comprising gluten-free toast with avocados and a side of berries and cottage cheese. Lunch and dinner include home-cooked food. Since she has a sweet tooth, she has switched to Keto chocolates."

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor to wear these designers to the mega event

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates