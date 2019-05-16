Is Deepika Padukone hinting at her Cannes 2019 look with this post?

bollywood

Just before she walks the red carpet, Deepika Padukone has posted a picture of beautiful peach and pink flowers and has got her fans guessing if this is the colour she is going to wear this time at Cannes

Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

After nailing the edgy barbie look at the MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone is all set to work her magic at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be seen walking on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and 17, this year.

Just before she walks the red carpet, Deepika has posted a picture of beautiful peach and pink flowers and has got her fans guessing if this is the colour she is going to wear this time. Has Deepika Padukone given us clues of the colour of the outfit the actress is going to wear?

Keeping her fans intrigued, Deepika has captioned the picture, "if you know me well,you know I HAVE to post this!"

Even we are excited while the reactions started pouring in from her fans on social media playing the guessing game! Deepika Padukone recently made her fans go gaga over her dreamy MET Gala look and social media still cannot get over the beauty with all the love and appreciation pouring in for the actress' look.

Fans reacted on Deepika's flower picture with comments like "are those from Ranveer?", "we know you love flowers, but those aren't your favourite, what could it be", and "we all know @deepikapadukone loves flowers, but is she hinting at wearing floral at Cannes?" The actress' fans are surely waiting with bated breath for the diva to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2019.

With all the love the actress is getting for her graceful style and 'camp: notes on fashion' silhouette, this surely makes her the leading icon of not just Bollywood, but in the eyes of the whole wide world.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is busy personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is the story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

