Cannes 2019: Should Deepika Padukone wear red on the red carpet?

Deepika Padukone is currently prepping for her big Cannes 2019 appearance. The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram to ask her followers if she should wear a red outfit on the red carpet at Cannes. Guess what her followers said!

Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone will soon be making her big Cannes 2019 appearance and we can't wait to see what the stunning actress will be wearing this time around. Deepika is known for her chic, classy style, and outfits that she carries effortlessly. Anything she wears suits her and the actress oozes confidence and charisma every time she walks the red carpet.

The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram to seek advice from her followers about the colour of the outfit she should wear on the red carpet at Cannes 2019. She shared an Instagram story that asked her followers, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" The question had 'yes' or 'no' tabs too. This is a classic way of asking followers for their opinion/suggestion on Instagram, and the actress knows just how to engage her fans on social media.

Check out her story below:

Deepika Padukone probably already has tried on several dresses and must have had tons of fittings for her red carpet look at Cannes 2019. Seems like the actress has zeroed in on a red outfit for the event and wants to get her fans excited and curious about her red carpet appearance. Or maybe the actress simply can't choose which outfit to wear and needs help deciding!

Be that as it may, Deepika's fans love her too much to let the question go unanswered. The poll received great response from her fans and here's what we found: most of them want to see their favourite Bollywood diva in red on the red carpet.

70 per cent of her fans and followers are in favour of the actress wearing red! Will Deepika Padukone take this advice and stun the world in red? Let's wait and watch!

Deepika had made a magical appearance at Cannes 2018 in a fluffy fuchsia Ashi Studio couture gown that reflected her fun, charming personality. She also then wore a pristine white lace gown that made her look graceful and elegant.

Gorgeous, isn't she? Deepika will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and 17, and we're all waiting to see how she will surprise us this year.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

