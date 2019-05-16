Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut flirts with the lens while preparing for French Riviera

bollywood

As soon as Kangana Ranaut Cannes 2019 red carpet look hit the social media, people couldn't stop gushing over her Victorian take on the ethnic wear

Kangana Ranaut/picture courtesy: Kangana Ranaut's FC Instagram handle

Kangana Ranaut is all set to walk the red carpet with all the style and panache. The actress, despite not being on social media platforms, has already created a stir with a golden Kanjeevaram saree she opted to walk the red carpet.

This time too, the actress has gone a mile extra to prove her mettle into the world of fashion, and her saree-with-opera-gloves look hasn't disappointed us a bit! If you think it's going to be Sonam K Ahuja, even before we see what Mrs Ahuja will wear, its Queen of Bollywood who has pulled off the Victorian take on traditional ethnic wear. Check it out right away!

This wasn't enough for her fans to be in awe of her, Kangana Ranaut's Boomerang is out, and it looks all fun and happy. The actress was seen flirting with the lens while getting ready. Sitting in a chair, waiting for the makeup and hair to be done by her folks, Kangana posed for a cute Boomerang, where the actress is seen pouting and kissing in front of the lens.

Before her Cannes look surfaced online, team Kangana Ranaut shared a BTS picture, where the actress is seen posing with a victory sign, while she gets her hair permed by the dresser.

In an interview with mid-day, Kangana Ranaut said that she wants to promote Indian weavers. She mentioned, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival begun from May 14 and is scheduled till May 25, 2019.

Also Read:

The best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates