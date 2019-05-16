Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone is a vision in white thigh-high slit gown

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone finally walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 and we must say, it was worth the wait. The Padmaavat actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in her outfit and we're loving the flair with which she carried it!

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019

The world was waiting with bated breath for Deepika Padukone to make her grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The fashionista has taken our breath away countless times with her surreal choices in outfits with her innumerable awards shows and events. Cannes 2019, however, holds a different kind of significance altogether. Deepika's fans simply couldn't wait for her to reveal her outfit for Cannes 2019, and now, when she has, they can't stop going gaga over it.

Deepika is wearing custom Dundas couture in the combination of black and cream with an edgy high pony, which is enhancing all the drama to the outfit. The actress accessorised with drop dangler pair of jewellery along with heels to go with it, and a long dreamy trail that rules the carpet. With a slit that compliments her tall figure, Deepika looks like a gift to the world as she dons a massive bow on the couture as she stuns the world.

View this post on Instagram Taaaaddaaaaa!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂ #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 16, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

After her stunning fuchsia Ashi Studio Couture gown at Cannes 2018, which Beyonce later replicated, everybody had extremely high expectations from Deepika Padukone; and the leggy lass hasn't disappointed us. Her Cannes 2019 outfit screams class and elegance.

Deepika Padukone and Beyonce flaunting the same outfit

Deepika Padukone had then also rocked a pristine white gown that made her look extremely sophisticated and chic.

Before leaving for Cannes, Deepika Padukone had engaged her fans on social media by asking what colour she should wear at the festival. She took a poll on Instagram and asked, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" Fans were quick on the uptake and a majority of them responded them with a yes.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

