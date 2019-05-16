Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut nails the saree and opera gloves look with panache

bollywood-fashion

Kangana Ranaut made it clear that she won't be wearing gowns at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019. She said that she would opt for India's traditional wear and that is, a saree. The diva truly stayed true to her words and looks mesmerising

Kangana Ranaut/picture courtesy: Kangana Ranaut's fan club

This is Kangana Ranaut's second year at the French Riviera, the actress is present there as the brand ambassador of a vodka brand, Grey Goose. After donning a black saree last year, everyone is looking forward to Kangana Ranaut's fashion choice at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress will spread her aura from May 16-18.

Finally, Kangana Ranaut's first look from the French Riviera is out, and we can't get over this saree-with-opera-gloves look! Only the Queen of Bollywood can pull off this Victorian take on traditional ethnic wear. Kangana opted for a golden saree, paired with a gold embellished blouse and violet opera gloves for the evening. Take a look!

Kangana Ranaut was seen in a Falguni Shane Peacock's customised corset, and a Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya creations. The actress walked the red carpet with all glamour and beauty. Her waved hair with a bun, minimal accessories and nude makeup will surely give a run to many fashionistas out there!

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut flirts with the lens while preparing for French Riviera

In an interview with mid-day, Kangana Ranaut said that she wants to promote Indian weavers. She mentioned, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

Also Read: Revealed! How pilate trainer Namrata Purohit trained Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut

Recalling her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Kangana said in a statement, "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments. It was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema. I believe in treating oneself as you are worthy of only the best and this association is in perfect sync to my ideologies."

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival begun from May 14 and is scheduled till May 25, 2019.

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra is all set to walk the Cannes red carpet for the first time

The best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates