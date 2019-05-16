Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra looks like a goddess in an ombre sequin thigh-high slit dress

bollywood-fashion

After gracing the most watched red carpets across the globe, including the recent MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the very first time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' FC

Priyanka is wearing a rose-gold and black ombre thigh-high slit dress on the red carpet, and the diva has caught all the attention with her wavy tresses and winged eyeliner. Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps the class intact with her rose-pink lips and dramatic eye makeup. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram I CAN'T BREATHHHHHHH A post shared by i love you Priyanka Chopra ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@priyankachopra.updates) onMay 16, 2019 at 10:09am PDT

The international icon makes her Festival de Cannes debut, representing the Swiss luxury brand Chopard, at the French Riviera. Priyanka is leaving no stone unturned to make her first appearance at the gala a memorable one. As soon as the Desi girl reached the hotel, she shared a few snaps of her out-of-the-shower look! And, the actress looked as fresh as a daisy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans couldn't keep calm, and they have already made it to the Instagram. The team captioned it:"Born to stand out! #PCAtCannes #Cannes2019 [sic]

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

