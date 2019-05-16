Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra looks like a goddess in an ombre sequin thigh-high slit dress
After gracing the most watched red carpets across the globe, including the recent MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will now walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the very first time. Priyanka's fans simply couldn't wait for her to reveal her outfit for Cannes 2019, and now, when she has, they can't stop going gaga over it.
Priyanka is wearing a rose-gold and black ombre thigh-high slit dress on the red carpet, and the diva has caught all the attention with her wavy tresses and winged eyeliner. Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps the class intact with her rose-pink lips and dramatic eye makeup. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
The international icon makes her Festival de Cannes debut, representing the Swiss luxury brand Chopard, at the French Riviera. Priyanka is leaving no stone unturned to make her first appearance at the gala a memorable one. As soon as the Desi girl reached the hotel, she shared a few snaps of her out-of-the-shower look! And, the actress looked as fresh as a daisy
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans couldn't keep calm, and they have already made it to the Instagram. The team captioned it:"Born to stand out! #PCAtCannes #Cannes2019 [sic]
View this post on Instagram
Born to stand out! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #PCAtCannes #Cannes2019 @priyankachopra ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ· cred - @gettyimages
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.
Also Read: Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut nails the saree and opera gloves look with panache
