De De Pyaar De review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu's film not a regular rom-com

bollywood

De De Pyaar De has cracked the code to woo the audience with this romantic comedy, which, thankfully, did not turn out to be like any other slapstick comedy

De De Pyaar De

U/A: Romance, Comedy

Director: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Alok Nath

Rating:

'Old wine in a new bottle' is what De De Pyaar De is all about. But the new bottle is as good and exciting as the old one. While some romantic comedies barely understand the mantra to attract the attention of the viewer, De De Pyaar De has cracked the code to woo the audience with this romantic comedy, which, thankfully, did not turn out to be yet another slapstick comedy.

The film revolves around Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's unusual love story. Ashish (50) meets Rakul (26) at a friend's wedding, where Rakul walks into the scene as a stripper, and slowly things start brewing between the two romantically. Later, they get into a relationship and everything works fine until reality struck the two - the big question about marriage.

Check out the De De Pyaar De trailer here:

Ashish's best friend cum shrink, played by Jaaved Jaaferi, warns about the relationship not working out because of the age difference. Gradually, their relationship touches rock-bottom, and they both part ways. After being devoid of each other, they reunite and Ashish commits Ayesha to introduce her to the family, which stays in India. Later, Ayesha gets to meet the entire family - Ashish's ex-wife Manju, essayed by Tabu, his two children - a daughter and a son of Ayesha's age, and his parents.

Jimmy Sheirgill is a treat to watch, the actor plays a cameo as Tabu's friend. Things take a dramatic turn after Ayesha's encounter with Ashish's family, and the plot loses steam in between. At places, the dialogues are far too stretched and stereotypical.

Also Read: Tabu: Every character in De De Pyaar De is dealing with real issues

Hits: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's chemistry sparks fire. We loved the freshness Rakul brings on-screen with her bubbly girl-next-door image. Like every film, Tabu charms everyone with her acting chops. We also liked how Ajay Devgn did not hesitate to show highlights of greys on-screen. The film smartly touches base upon issues like live-in, divorce not being a hindrance, and also about the age difference in a relationship. The film's music is the soul of De De Pyaar De.

Misses: At times, the makers failed to register whether they are portraying a serious scene or a comic one. The film has a lot of emotions at times mixed in every frame. Some shots were not needed as they failed to establish its essence of being there, courtesy - film's editing.

PS: De De Pyaar De can easily be bracketed into a one-time family watch film.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh gets trolled for posting these pictures!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates